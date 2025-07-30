Lucid Hires Timothée Chalamet To Sell $96,000 Gravity SUVs

Tesla proved that for EV startups, traditional high-concept marketing is far less useful than getting cars on the road and building up considerable positive word-of-mouth. In marketing, the latter is known as "earned media," whereas what Lucid is doing is called (no surprise) "paid media."

My own view as somebody who used to be in the trenches with this kind of stuff is that startups are far better off taking the millions they could spend on celebrity endorsers and using it to showcase their products, anywhere and everywhere. However, Lucid has already minted a reputation for luxury, given that the Air sedan starts at about $70,000 and can climb to a stratospheric $250,000 for the supercar-grade Sapphire trim. Asking them to deviate from their destiny isn't practical, and the consensus in the industry is that the Saudi's are going to keep the money flowing.

To be fair, even though we live in a massively fragmented media environment, old-school campaigns that hinge of prominent personalities can still gain traction. Chalamet is certainly a logical choice, and a pretty impressive get for Lucid, if you want to court the attention of people under 40. But that becomes a debatable decision if most of your potential buyers are over 40 and even pushing 50 and beyond. At some point, a the luxury carmaker that Lucid wants to be has to chase the money and go after a demographic that's affluent enough to pay the price.