Tesla Robotaxi Probed By Feds After Just One Day On The Road

That was fast. Tesla's robotaxis may have only "launched" over the weekend, but they're already facing scrutiny from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Regulators are looking into incidents where Tesla's self-driving vehicles appeared to violate traffic laws during the company's first day of offering paid rides to the public in Austin, Texas.

NHTSA says it is aware of videos posted on social media that show Tesla vehicles aggressively breaking traffic laws. It's now gathering additional information from the company. The agency says its going to assess those reports, and it'll take "any necessary action to protect road safety." From Bloomberg:

In one video taken by investor Rob Maurer, who used to host a Tesla podcast, a Model Y he's riding in enters an Austin intersection in a left-turn-only lane. The Tesla hesitates to make the turn, swerves right and proceeds into an unoccupied lane meant for traffic moving in the opposite direction. [...] In two other posts on X, initial riders in driverless Model Ys shared footage of Teslas speeding. A vehicle carrying Sawyer Merritt, a Tesla investor, reached 35 miles per hour shortly after passing a 30 miles per hour speed limit sign, a video he posted shows. In a separate live stream from Herbert Ong, a YouTuber with more than 123,000 subscribers, he commented that the vehicle was going faster than the posted limit of 35 miles per hour.

Two more videos posted over the weekend apparently show passengers having trouble after pressing a button on the rear screen of the Model Y to indicate that they wanted to pull over. One of the videos shows the passenger pressing the button and then getting a message on the screen that says the car would find a safe place to pull over. However, rather than actually do that, it just stopped in the middle of the road.

A spokesperson for Austin says the city hasn't gotten any safety incident reports pertaining to Tesla's robotaxis, so I guess that's good.

We'll see where this all goes — especially as Tesla adds more vehicles to its self-driving fleet in Austin.