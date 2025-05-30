2025 Porsche 911 Carrera Might Be The Best Base Model Money Can Buy

The Carrera's power increase may be limited to a modest 9-hp bump over last year's model, but it still results in faster acceleration times. Base Carrera coupes now complete the 0-to-60-mph run in 3.9 seconds, or 3.7 seconds when equipped with the $2,400 Sport Chrono Package. Both of those figures are 0.1 second faster than the outgoing model, and both are obscenely impressive for a base model car. If you prefer your Carrera in tasty Cabriolet form, the extra 183 pounds added to the coupe's 3,342-pound curb weight adds 0.2 seconds to the droptop's 0-to-60 times. If 4-ish second 0-to-60 times aren't quick enough to satisfy you then cough up the extra dough to go for a more powerful 911, but honestly my Sport Chrono–equipped Carrera coupe press car still made me giggle on launches and scared the crap out of my passengers.

Conveniently, my car friends decided to plan a group drive on the weekend that I had this Carrera, so I got to wring it out on one of my favorite driving roads, and much to my chagrin it was just as brilliant as everyone said it would be. Even in its base form, the rear-engine, rear-wheel-drive Porsche 911 Carrera is mind-bogglingly capable with astounding grip levels that feel like you're defying the laws of physics. Every aspect of its driving dynamics feels like it has been fine-tuned and optimized to the fullest extent possible; I never felt like it needed a power boost or even more downforce, so do not turn your nose up to the Carrera just because it's technically the base model.

Logan K. Carter/ Jalopnik

The steering in the 911 is like talking with your best friend, it feels easy, honest, and enjoyable. It's one of those steering racks that feels like all you have to do is spot the apex of a corner and the next thing you know you hit it masterfully and you're ready to do it all over again. The steering wheel itself is thinner than I've encountered in a new car before, and while it does provide some feedback, I know Porsche is capable of making it feel even more communicative.

That's the thing about the Carrera — it does everything so technically well, and with such brain surgeon-like precision, that it feels somewhat clinical. I know I sound crazy saying that it's too good for its own good, but I prefer cars with quirks and character over the most technically capable and precise option, even if that means having more flaws. The Carrera made me laugh in disbelief at its grip levels and performance abilities, but not necessarily because I was having a blast, more so because I was acutely aware that I might not survive if that prodigious grip suddenly lost its battle with the laws of physics. This is a mighty capable and impressive machine, but not one with a great sense of humor. Would you rather take a pragmatist to bed, or a romantic? There's no wrong answer, but I would go for the romantic.