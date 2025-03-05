Trump Flip-Flops On Tariffs For Vehicles Made In Canada And Mexico, Pauses Duties For One Month

Donald Trump, the apparent flip-flopper-in-chief, has decided to delay the automotive portion of his 25 percent tariffs that he imposed on Canada and Mexico yesterday. They'll now take effect a month from now, at the request of multiple automakers. This makes the United States look very strong and well-run, trust me.

"We spoke with the big three auto dealers. We're going to give a one-month exemption on vehicles coming through [the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement,]" White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters, according to Politico.

In 2024, U.S. auto trade with its neighbors to the north and south accounted for about $345 billion — $120 billion represented its deals with Canada, and $225 billion with Mexico, Politico reports. The majority of the vehicles and auto parts built in Canada or Mexico enter the U.S. duty-free because of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement trade pact.