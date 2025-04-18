Car Crash Injury Statistics Will No Longer Be Collected Thanks To Republican Cuts At CDC

Republicans are currently on a tear through the federal government, slashing budgets and getting rid of as many workers as possible. This is particularly true at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, where Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s staff cuts have already ended the Vessel Sanitation Program during a record year for Norovirus outbreaks. Now, they've put a stop to the Consumer Product Safety Commission collecting data on injuries from car crashes, Reuters reports.

It isn't just car crashes, either. Beginning today, the CPSC will reportedly no longer collect data on injuries caused by aircraft, medications, work-related incidents, alcohol and more that it previously obtained through the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System. The NEISS collects data from 100 hospitals around the country and is used to inform recall decisions. While the CDC and CPSC are separate agencies, back in 2000, the CDC agreed to help expand the CPSC's data-collection abilities and create what was known as the All Injury Program. Now that partnership has come to an end: