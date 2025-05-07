You Can't Buy Anything From Ford For $30,000 Anymore Because Of Tariffs

With a new round of tariff-induced price hikes and a facelift for 2025 Ford had pushed the price of its formerly entry-level vehicle, the bargain-priced Maverick pickup truck, up to $29,840 after delivery. Wherever you are in the country, paying for tax, title, and license will push your total purchase price up and over the $30,000 mark for the base front-wheel drive hybrid XL trim.

That delightful little trucklet was the last holdout in the blue oval lineup under the 30 grand mark, as even a base Escape with no options is $31,340 after destination and acquisition fees. According to Motor1 reporting, a Ford dealer memo shows Maverick base prices jumping an additional $1,150 after the truck had already received a $3,075 price hike for the 2025 model year.

The Mexico-built Maverick joined the Ford family for the 2022 model year with an astonishingly low $19,995 base MSRP, a far cry from the price charged today after the truck has been ravaged by supply chain issues, runaway inflation, and now hefty import tariffs. Even the already-expensive Lobo model (above), which I tested last month, has seen its price increased another $675 to $37,525. Ford has already said it believes the import tariffs imposed by the Republican party will cost the company around $1.5 billion through the end of 2025.