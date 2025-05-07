You Can't Buy Anything From Ford For $30,000 Anymore Because Of Tariffs
With a new round of tariff-induced price hikes and a facelift for 2025 Ford had pushed the price of its formerly entry-level vehicle, the bargain-priced Maverick pickup truck, up to $29,840 after delivery. Wherever you are in the country, paying for tax, title, and license will push your total purchase price up and over the $30,000 mark for the base front-wheel drive hybrid XL trim.
That delightful little trucklet was the last holdout in the blue oval lineup under the 30 grand mark, as even a base Escape with no options is $31,340 after destination and acquisition fees. According to Motor1 reporting, a Ford dealer memo shows Maverick base prices jumping an additional $1,150 after the truck had already received a $3,075 price hike for the 2025 model year.
The Mexico-built Maverick joined the Ford family for the 2022 model year with an astonishingly low $19,995 base MSRP, a far cry from the price charged today after the truck has been ravaged by supply chain issues, runaway inflation, and now hefty import tariffs. Even the already-expensive Lobo model (above), which I tested last month, has seen its price increased another $675 to $37,525. Ford has already said it believes the import tariffs imposed by the Republican party will cost the company around $1.5 billion through the end of 2025.
How does anyone afford a new car?
The Maverick, which is built at the Hermosillo Ford plant alongside the Bronco Sport, is subject to President Trump's signature 25% vehicle import tariff policy. A price jump for the Bronco Sport is also now incoming, has not been mentioned yet, though exactly what sort of increase it'll see is unclear at this stage.
As of this writing the 2025 Bronco Sport starts at $33,285 after destination and acquisition fees; Reuters earlier reported that "prices on the Mustang Mach-E electric SUV, Maverick pickup and Bronco Sport will increase by as much as $2,000 on some models." Compare these prices to their made-in-Kentucky platform mate Ford Escape at $31,340, which may or may not also get a price jump in the coming months.
This is just the first round of price increases from domestic automakers. There are still a handful of vehicles available with as-delivered base prices under the $30,000 mark, but they're becoming fewer and fewer seemingly every day.