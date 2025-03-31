Trump 'Couldn't Care Less' If Tariffs Make Foreign Cars More Expensive

President Donald Trump confirmed that 25 percent tariffs will hit almost every car imported into America from April 2. The taxes are meant to encourage automakers to bring manufacturing into the U.S., but the reality will probably mean higher prices for many cars and could even spell the death of the cheap car in America.

Trump isn't bothered about all that, though, and told reporters at NBC News that he "couldn't care less" if tariffs make foreign cars more expensive. The "Home Alone 2" actor's comments came just days after auto industry insiders said brands feared repercussions if the tariffs led to price hikes, as NBC Explains:

Asked what his recent message was to motor industry CEOs, and whether he had warned them against raising prices, Trump said, "The message is congratulations, if you make your car in the United States, you're going to make a lot of money. If you don't, you're going to have to probably come to the United States, because if you make your car in the United States, there is no tariff."

Trump even went so far as to say that he hoped automakers hiked their prices on foreign cars as it would mean "people are gonna buy American-made cars." The only problem there is that Trump's tariffs are also going to hit imported car parts as well as entire vehicles, meaning that some made-in-America models are also at risk of getting more expensive.

What's more, some of the top selling cars in America are made outside the U.S., with models like the Toyota Tacoma being assembled in Mexico and Canada building cars like the Honda CR-V.