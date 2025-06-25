Toyota Is Increasing Prices This Summer, But Not Because Of Tariffs

Toyota has announced an average price increase of $270 across some models in July. Lexus prices will also increase by an average of $208. This isn't much of a surprise, given the Trump Administration's on-again, off-again tariffs. However, Toyota denies that the increase has anything to do with tariffs.

"The latest price hike is part of our regular review of the prices," Nobu Sunaga, a Toyota spokesperson, told Reuters. Meanwhile, Mitsubishi stopped shipments to dealers altogether, Ford has raised prices on vehicles made in Mexico, Hyundai has considered a 1% increase across the board, Nissan desperately wants to make a deal, and Audi is trying to ignore the whole thing. Is Toyota following Audi's lead?

Not at all. Although Toyota is a Japanese company, it is also a major domestic manufacturer, with 11 factories in the United States. Models like the Camry, Tundra, Highlander, and Sequoia won't be hit as hard by tariffs because they're built here rather than in Japan. About half the vehicles Toyota sells in the U.S. are built in the U.S.