Elon Musk Has His Tesla Robotaxi Sights Set On San Francisco

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the company's already-controversial robotaxis will head to the San Francisco Bay Area in "a month or two" depending on regulatory approval, and given their track record I cannot tell if this is a promise or a threat.

The potential move comes about a month after the Austin, Texas-based automaker rolled out the long-promised and very-limited service in it's hometown. Right now, there are only about a dozen operational robotaxis, and they only cater to a select group of passengers. They've also got many restrictions including a human safety monitor in the front passenger seat. From Reuters:

Tesla will expand the service to "a larger area in Austin this weekend," Musk said on his social media platform X in response to a post from a user about the lack of an update on expansion. Musk did not specify the location or size of the expansion. Another X user – Tesla Owners Silicon Valley – then asked about an expansion to the Bay Area, and Musk replied, "Waiting on regulatory approvals, but probably in a month or two. [...] [W]hile Tesla faced almost no regulation in Texas, California tightly controls where and how firms can operate autonomous vehicles and requires testing data for permits. In California, Tesla would need a series of permits from the state's Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to operate a fully autonomous robotaxi service that charges customers.

Back in March, the CPUC gave Tesla the first in a series of approvals that are required to eventually launch the service. The automaker would be entering an autonomous vehicle field that is currently being dominated by Alphabet's Waymo.

At present, Waymo has about 1,500 vehicles in its fleet, and it has been expanding slowly but surely for years. It has rides available in San Francisco, Los Angles, Austin, and Atlanta. Musk and Tesla have a whole lot of work to do if they ever want to catch up.