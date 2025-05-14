Tesla has a problem. Its CEO bankrolled Donald Trump's reelection, but Trump's policies have hurt the automaker. Take the tariffs on China, where Tesla produces parts for its totally definitely-real Cybercab and Semi — two vehicles whose production was halted thanks to those taxes. Now though, with a new lightening of tariffs on China, Tesla can bring those parts in again. From Reuters:

Tesla plans to start shipping components from China to the U.S. for the production of Cybercab and Semi trucks from the end of this month, after the U.S. and China reached a truce over tariffs, said a person with direct knowledge. ... Reuters reported last month that Tesla had suspended plans to ship the components after U.S. President Donald Trump raised tariffs on Chinese goods to 145%, potentially disrupting Tesla's plan to start mass production of the much-anticipated models. ... The source, however, added that the situation could still change, citing the Trump administration's unpredictability. They declined to be named as the matter was confidential.

All these plans could be upended by the next shift in Trump's tariff whims, but for now Tesla can put the parts together to flood our roads with autonomous taxis based on the company's infallible "full self-driving" and Autopilot software. Surely no harm will come from this.