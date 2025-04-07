Stellantis Follows Ford's Lead, Starts Offering Employee Pricing Because Of Trump's Tariffs

Stellantis — like many other automakers — is in survival mode right now as President Trump's tariffs wreak havoc on the global supply chain and the U.S. automotive industry. In an effort to boost sales and keep prices somewhat manageable for buyers, the trans-Atlantic company is offering employee discounts to the general public. It's a similar move to what Ford did last week and a worrying sign that the auto industry is on the brink of something catastrophic.

Discounts are being implemented across the board on most 2024 and 2025 Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Ram models with the exception of of the Ram 1500 RHO and Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, according to Automotive News. If you're buying one of those trucks, you probably don't need the extra savings anyway. Right now, there's no word on exactly how deep the discounts will be. Here's what Stellantis told the outlet:

"This week we launched aggressive and consistent incentive and marketing support for April, including an exciting and competitive enhancement that will allow our customers 'America's Freedom of Choice' between employee price or current cash incentives," a Stellantis spokesperson said[.]

The move follows Trump's brand new 25 percent tariffs on all imported vehicles that started on April 3. Analysts believe this action could end up raising the average new vehicle price by thousands of dollars, AutoNews reports. It also sure looks like this is just the beginning, too. The same 25 percent tariff is set to be lobbied on major components like engines and transmissions starting on May 3. I'm sure that will be its own self-inflicted disaster for the world economy.