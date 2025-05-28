Ford Just Recalled 1.1 Million Trucks For Busted Rearview Cameras

Ford just cannot get out of its own way when it comes to recalls. The Blue Oval just issued a massive bulletin for 1,075,299 vehicles because of an issue that might prevent the rearview camera from popping up when the car is put in reverse. Of course, on some of the massive trucks Ford produces, visibility without a camera can be a real issue. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the bug might cause the rearview camera image to delay, freeze or not display altogether. None of those are ideal.

The recall impacts an incredibly wide range of vehicles. Don't hold your breath as I list them all out. Here we go. Impacted cars are as follows: 2021-2024 Bronco, F-150, 2021-2024 Edge, 2023-2024 Escape, F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, F-600, 2022-2024 Expedition, 2022-2025 Transit, 2021-2023 Mach-E, 2024 Ranger, Mustang, 2021-2023 Lincoln Nautilus, 2022-2024 Navigator and — finally — 2023-2024 Corsair. Good lord. So far, thankfully, there has only been one minor crash that resulted in property damage tied to the issue. That's sort of a miracle when you consider how many cars are impacted.

NHTSA says it contacted Ford about allegations of more than three dozen backup camera issues on 2021-2023 F-150s. From there, a team of engineers at the automaker was able to reproduce the failure within a vehicle and link it back to specific software variants.