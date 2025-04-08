2025 Ford Maverick Lobo Doesn't Need A Full Moon To Transform Into A Beast

To sum it up, this is a pretty cool "sport truck" that does about 88% of what enthusiasts want out of a daily driver. It's never going to be a WRX or Audi S4 competitor, but you aren't setting lap records on your way to the grocery store. If you are middle-aged but not quite yet ready to commit to growing up, the Maverick Lobo might be your sweet spot. You can hustle it on a back road and it'll go quick enough to get your blood flowing, but it can also haul the big bags of feed you need for your new chicken coop, or the bags of fertilizer for your urban garden. More than anything, though, it looks cool as hell doing it. The wheels, in particular, make this truck.

I grew to like this plucky little sport truck, but I maybe wouldn't describe it as love. It's a compelling product in a new-car world with few of those remaining. There were a few things about the Maverick, however, that pulled me back into reality. Even as a lowered truck, this machine still has a ton of wheel well gap and body roll. The interior, while made of good quality materials that feel nice, wasn't up to the task of trimming out my $43,000+ tester unit. (The Lobo starts at $36,850 including destination.)

Ford

The seats, for example, are too upright, too small, and not nearly well bolstered enough for this thing. The base of the seat ended at about the middle of my thigh, while every sports sedan or hatchback I've ever driven runs the edge of the seat out to under my knees. More than anything, though, this truck needs an optional summer-only tire to really propel it to the next step. The standard fitment Goodyear Wrangler Territory tire just doesn't have the grip to back up any sporty claims the truck may put forth.

It's not the Focus RS you wish Ford would still build you, but the Maverick Lobo is the sportiest non-Mustang Ford will build you right now. While driving the Lobo had me pining for Fords gone by, it isn't lost on me that this is maybe the best-driving pickup ever built. If you cut your teeth on Taurus SHOs and Fiesta STs, but now you need to make Home Depot runs, the Maverick Lobo might be your perfect one-vehicle solution.