Ford Offers Employee Discounts To Everyone As Other Automakers Prepare For Price Hikes

The automotive industry is in turmoil right now as President Trump rolls out his tariffs against every country in the world other than North Korea and Russia, and because of this, most car companies are planning to raise prices to make up for it. However, not everyone is carrying that tune. Ford is standing on its own right now, and actually bringing back employee discounts for all of its customers for the next two months on most of its vehicles through its "From American, For America" campaign. It's giving everyone access to "A Plan" pricing through June 2 on nearly all Ford and Lincoln vehicles. Unfortunately, some high-dollar vehicles like the 2025 Expedition, Super Duty pickups and Lincoln Navigators are excluded. Savings will, of course, vary by model and trim level, according to Automotive News.

Ford's A Plan typically allows employees to pay less than the dealer invoice price, but it's not immediately clear exactly how big those discounts are going to be. A Plan pricing usually amounts to $1,300 off a $28,700 Maverick, $3,500 off a $48,200 Explorer and $6,800 off a $66,500 F-150, AutoNews says. The discounts will also be applied on top of any additional incentives, which is always nice.

This isn't the first time Ford has offered employee pricing. It also did so in late-2008 during the beginning of the Great Recession, according to a 17-year-old MotorTrend article. If that isn't an ominous sign of things to come, I don't know what is.