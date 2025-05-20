Elon Musk Says He Isn't Leaving Tesla Anytime Soon

Elon Musk isn't leaving. The Tesla CEO says he's committed to staying on as the head of the company for at least another five years. The announcement comes just a few weeks after the Austin, Texas-based automaker dismissed reports that its board had approached executive search firms about finding Musk's successor.

Musk told the crowd at an economic forum in Qatar that having control of Tesla was the most important factor in him staying on. When someone asked him if he planned to stick around as CEO, Musk replied, "Yes, no doubt about that at all," according to Reuters. Earlier this month, Tesla's chair — Robyn Denholm — denied a report that said board members had reached out to a number of executive search firms to find a replacement for the increasingly divisive and distracted CEO.

Tesla is going through a tough time right now with its brand image at an all-time low. Still, Musk said at the event that the automaker had already turned around sales and that demand was strong everywhere other than Europe, Reuters reports. I don't know how true that is, but Tesla's first-quarter results don't really back up what Musk is saying. It reported a 13% drop in Q1 deliveries, and that has caused some investors to brace for another year of decline in 2025. I suppose we'll have to wait for Q2 to wrap up in the next couple of months to really know which way things are headed.