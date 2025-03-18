Google's Starlink Competitor Won't Trash Space With Thousands Of Satellites

Alphabet, Google's parent company, announced on Monday that it is spinning off wireless communications project Taara into an independent company. Taara transmits data by shooting lasers between terminals mounted on towers planted on terra firma, a far cry from Elon Musk's atmosphere-melting satellites.

Satellite communications constellations today could be compared to highways or nuclear weapons in the 1950s. Every major player on the international stage, including Apple, can't envision a future without it despite the massive investment for development and the potential to destroy large swaths of the planet. Taara's approach would remove the need to constantly replenish a decaying satellite fleet like Starlink.

Taara came to fruition in Google X's Moonshot Factory, the same incubator that birthed Waymo. The project aimed to affordably fill the connectivity gaps in the planet's high-speed internet network. Taara's efforts center around silicon photonic chips, technology that can send and receive data through the air. The system, called Lightbridge, shoots very narrow, invisible light beams between terminals to transmit data at speeds up to 20 gigabits per second over 12 miles.