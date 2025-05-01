Elon Musk Isn't Leaving Tesla Anytime Soon

Folks, Tesla CEO Elon Musk isn't going anywhere, despite the fact that the automaker's last quarter was dire and tensions are rising between him and his board of directors. That tension has apparently led some members to start a search for his replacement, but it doesn't look like anything will come of it.

About a month ago, several Tesla board members reached out to executive search firms to find a new CEO as Tesla's sales, profit, reputation and stock price fell while Musk spent the bulk of his time at the White House with President Trump. Of course, Tesla's board chair, Roby Denholm, denied the Wall Street Journal's original reporting on social media on April 30. From Automotive News:

"There was a media report erroneously claiming that the Tesla Board had contacted recruitment firms to initiate a CEO search at the company. This is absolutely false," Denholm said on Tesla's official X account. "The CEO of Tesla is Elon Musk and the Board is highly confident in his ability to continue executing on the exciting growth plan ahead."

Musk also called the article "deliberately false" in a post on his social media site, X.

It is an EXTREMELY BAD BREACH OF ETHICS that the @WSJ would publish a DELIBERATELY FALSE ARTICLE and fail to include an unequivocal denial beforehand by the Tesla board of directors! https://t.co/9xdypLGg3c — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2025

For now, it looks like Musk and Tesla's board seem to have resolved their issues. That happened after Musk agreed to pull back from his role in the government at the Department of Government Efficiency, though what impact that could have on Tesla's reputation remains to be seen. The Journal's report says Tesla board members told Musk he needed to spend more time at the Austin, Texas-based automaker.

Musk said on Tesla's first-quarter earnings call April 22 that he would devote more time to Tesla and less time in his cost-cutting role at the controversial DOGE agency. "I think starting probably next month, May, my time allocation to DOGE will drop significantly," Musk said, adding he would continue to spend one or two days per week on his government job. "As some people know, there's been some blowback for the time I'm spending with government," Musk said April 22. "I think the work we're doing there is actually very important."

Right now, it doesn't seem like anyone truly knows what comes next for Musk and Tesla, but there are a few things that are fairly certain: "next" isn't coming for a long time, and Musk isn't going anywhere anytime soon.