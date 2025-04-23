Tesla Profits Drop 71% In Q1, Musk Fills Earnings Call With Meaningless Promises

During Tesla's 2025 Q1 earnings call, CEO Elon Musk used his time to distract investors and the general public from the fact that sales and profits were in the tank by making outlandish promises about automation, cheaper models, and robots while also claiming he was taking a step back from his work in the Trump administration.

The company blamed a massive drop in first-quarter profits and revenue on the current political climate and President Trump's tariff fiasco. It also pointed the finger at the production changeover for the updated Model Y. Regardless of the reason, the dreadful numbers Tesla posted shouldn't be taken lightly. The Austin, Texas-based automaker said profits fell 71% in the first quarter to just $409 million. That's nearly $1 billion less than it made at the same time last year. Its total automotive revenue was also down about 20%, missing its expected target by nearly $2 billion. Q1 was truly disastrous for Tesla. You can check out more of Tesla's miserable first quarter numbers right here, on its investor relations landing page.

Honestly, this all could have gone a lot worse if it wasn't for the fact Tesla earned $400 million in interest on cash and investments, and a further $595 million from selling clean air credits to other automakers that fail to meet emissions targets. In a true (read: funny) bit of irony, these are the exact credits President Trump has promised to eliminate.

Musk also refused to lay out any concrete plans for how the rest of 2025 would go. Instead, he said the company would "revisit" its 2025 guidance in three months time, after the close of Q2.