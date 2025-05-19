It'll Cost About $31 Billion To Fix America's Airports And It All Might Go To Elon Musk

Asking Congress for tens of billions of dollars doesn't seem like a big ask for a new nuclear-powered aircraft carrier. However, lawmakers get sheepish if you want to modernize the country's crumbling air traffic control infrastructure. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy unveiled his plan to fix aviation safety last Thursday, blandly titled "Brand New Air Traffic Control System." He wouldn't attach a price tag to the revamp plan, but groups within the aviation industry believe it will cost $31 billion. However, the revamp would worryingly involve giving a single contract to one company.

The framework document outlining the "Brand New Air Traffic Control System" emphasized the urgency of how dated and broken the current infrastructure is. The eight-page summary directly referenced the 2023 NOTAM system failure that caused the first nationwide ground stop since 9/11. The proposal's scale is monumental. It would involve digitizing flight management systems at nearly 90 airports, replacing over 25,000 radios and modernizing over 600 airborne radar systems. In three years, air traffic controllers will move from tracking planes with handwriting on paper strips to computer terminals.