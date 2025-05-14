Musk's AI Data Centers, Allegedly Needed To Power Tesla's Alleged Robotaxis, Are A Polluting Mess

Elon Musk may have originally sold Tesla to the public as a green company that cared about the environment, but it's been a long time since that was the case. And it's not because electric vehicles aren't actually good for the environment, as much as they're simply less bad than gas-powered alternatives. Tesla's Fremont factory has been sued for repeatedly violating the Clean Air Act and was recently shown to be one of the dirtiest in California, second only to an oil refining company. So it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that Musk's artificial intelligence company is also a polluting mess, as Politico recently reported.

Politico didn't pull any punches, either, opening its report with these three sentences:

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company is belching smog-forming pollution into an area of South Memphis that already leads the state in emergency department visits for asthma. None of the 35 methane gas turbines that help power xAI's massive supercomputer is equipped with pollution controls typically required by federal rules. The company has no Clean Air Act permits.

The main pollutant the Politico report accuses Musk's AI company of producing is the same NOx that got Volkswagen in so much trouble a decade ago. Instead of being spread out around the world, though, it's all concentrated in South Memphis, earning it the distinction of becoming one of Shelby County's largest polluters in less than a year. That's saying a lot, too, since that area of the city already has terrible air quality from the smog.

While it's difficult to determine exactly how much pollution Musk's AI center spews into the air, but with an estimated rate between 1,200 to 2,000 tons a year, the Southern Environmental Law Center says it's even dirtier than the nearby natural gas-powered power plant and oil refinery.