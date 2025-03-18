Musk Sticking Starlink In The White House Definitely Isn't A Major National Security Risk, Nope, Not One Bit

In a move that absolutely everyone could have seen coming, the White House now has Starlink. Don't worry, though; Elon Musk didn't sent a broccoli-haired teen onto the White House roof to install a terminal the federal government had paid for. According to the White House, Musk donated it and even checked with an ethics lawyer in the White House Counsel's office before doing so, the New York Times reports. If you're concerned about security, though, don't be. The White House's official position is that it "did not consider this matter a security incident or security breach."

Under previous administrations, Clare Martorana, a former White House chief information officer, told the NYT people weren't allowed to simply gift tech products to the government. And if someone wanted to introduce new tech, it would have to be vetted by the chief information officers at both the White House and General Services Administration. You know, because of national security and international spies and all that. Allegedly, the DOGE staffer in question worked with the White House's IT office in some capacity before installing Starlink, but it isn't clear whether any security vetting was actually done or if either CIO signed off on it.

Don't worry, though, it's probably secure. The White House just had crappy wifi, and Elon needed to fix it.