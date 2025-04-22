Tesla Model S Lost The Most Value On The Used Market Last Year, And Three Other Teslas Made The Top 20 List

This study analyzes the average list price of over 1.4 million used cars sold in March 2024, and compares it to the average list price of the same model in March 2025 to determine which used vehicles experienced the most significant loss of value year-over-year. The rankings are determined based on the difference between those two values expressed as a percentage. On average, used car values actually increased overall by 1 percent year-over-year, so these are the outliers.

The study found the Tesla Model S lost the most value of any model in the study, at a loss of 17.2 percent; that means it lost $9,944 in value over the course of a single year. The Tesla Model Y scored fifth, experiencing a 13.1-percent drop in value, or $4,634. The Model 3 placed eighth with a 10.9-percent or $3,193 drop, and the Model X placed 17 with a 7.3-percent drop in value, or $4,387 over a single year.

The average list price of a used Tesla Model S in March of 2025 fell to $47,931, while the Model Y dropped to $30,611, the Model 3 dropped to $26,084, and the average used Model X dropped to $55,990.