How Three Tesla Vandals Were Caught By Law Enforcement And License Plate Readers

License plate readers aren't exactly new, nor are security cameras, although high-definition cameras that actually capture a usable image are a lot more recent. Still, even generally well-informed people may not realize just how much of their movement can actually be tracked, even without law enforcement having access to their phone's location data. Nor do they necessarily realize how much their social media presence reveals about where they live or where they go. Even a relatively small amount of information can give away far more than you ever intended.

If you aren't out there committing any crimes, at least theoretically, license plate readers shouldn't be a major concern, but that doesn't mean they can't be abused. Cops don't always follow the rules, and all it would take is a willing accomplice with the right access for an abuser to track a victim to their new address. Really, though, the more immediate concern is just how much information is available for free on the internet. A first name and a job can be all someone needs from a dating app to find your last name, and once someone has your name, they can find your social media accounts and possibly even where you live. Due to open property tax records, renting is typically safer than owning, but even a selfie by the pool can be enough for someone to find your apartment without much effort.

Odds are, anyone staying on the right side of the law — something Jalopnik strongly encourages — doesn't have anything to worry about. Still, by the time you realize that's not actually the case, it may be too late. At the very least, be sure to lock down your social media accounts and stop posting publicly on Venmo. Even then, you still need to be incredibly careful about posting anything that might even possibly include identifying details. For anyone looking to learn more about keeping themselves safe out there, whether you use dating apps or not, I've been a fan of Natalia Antonova's work for years and can't recommend her highly enough. At the very least, it's worth it to read up on online security a little more, even if you never need to use what you learn.