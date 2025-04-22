If The US Backpedals On EVs The Auto Industry Is Lost

The automotive industry is in the midst of a messy and difficult transition period, shifting from 100 years of internal combustion to cleaner and more efficient battery electric vehicles. The U.S. auto industry has a choice to make in this: to keep developing new BEV technology, or be left behind by the rest of the world and slowly collapse. In a recent interview with InsideEVs, LG Energy North America President Bob Lee equated this tipping point to the transition from sailing ships to steam powered vessels in the late 1800s. "The writing is on the wall," Lee said. "Nobody is investing in better sails." The message is clear, if you're not all-in on EVs, you're toast.

Over the last two decades the U.S. automotive market has lost its footing as the largest in the world and no longer holds the chips it once did, an issue exacerbated by the current administration's global trade policy. While America's so-called Big Three once all-but controlled the export car markets in the global south, these markets are now dominated by Chinese automakers; the formerly prosperous American brands have retreated upmarket, catering nearly exclusively to buyers in North America.

With the government also pressing the rewind button on a plan for clean energy and an electric automobile future, and slowing (though still rising) EV adoption rates, automakers are walking back their previously aggressive electrification plans. Lee and I agree, this is a massive mistake and detrimental to the future of the industry.