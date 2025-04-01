Trump: Emissions Standards 'Don't Mean A Damn Bit Of Difference For The Environment'

President Donald Trump says a lot of questionable stuff, like that time he suggested injecting bleach to treat Covid or that you need ID to buy breakfast cereal. Now, he's outdone even himself by claiming that the emissions from your car's tailpipe don't actually impact the environment.

Trump is endeavoring to backtrack on emission rules brought in under his predecessor, Joe Biden, reports Bloomberg. As such, he's looking to go back to "2020 standards" for tailpipe emissions that are permitted in the U.S., and the reason for this is because tailpipe emissions don't actually impact the environment, according to the current President:

"We're going to go back, probably, to a 2020 standard," Trump told reporters as he signed an unrelated executive order in the Oval Office. Existing pollution curbs, all over the world, don't "mean a damn bit of difference for the environment" but "make it impossible for people to build cars," he added.

The backtrack would mean that emissions of 204 grams per mile for cars and 284 grams per mile for light trucks would be permitted. Under Biden, the limit was cut to 170 grams of CO2 per mile for model year 2027, falling to 85 grams per mile in 2032.

Despite what Trump assumes, tailpipe emissions from cars and trucks do mean "a bit of difference for the environment." In fact, cars and trucks account for more than 25 percent of America's CO2 emissions every year, and those emissions have been scientifically linked to temperature increases around the world. Temperature rises that have subsequently been tied to more extreme weather, difficulty growing certain crops, and changing ecosystems.