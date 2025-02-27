Donald Trump Will Waste $1 Billion Ripping Out Chargers And Backtracking EV Adoption

Donald Trump took power for the second time earlier this year and since then he's set about cutting jobs, projects and schemes to attempt to slash government spending. The cuts have hit foreign aid, jobs at all kinds of transport bodies and adoption of electric vehicles across the U.S. government, but that last one might actually end up losing the government millions of dollars.

Trump backtracked on a commitment to buy electric vehicles at federal agencies and pledged to switch off chargers installed at federal buildings across the U.S. Backtracking on these programs could be more expensive than letting them run their course, it's emerged, as the fee facing the government to rip up contracts and tear out chargers could surpass $1 billion, according to a report from Politico:

The Trump administration's effort to shut down thousands of electric vehicle charging stations could ultimately cost the government as much as $1 billion. The General Services Administration is disconnecting EV stations because the administration does not find them "mission-critical," as first reported by Colorado Public Radio. Such stations are used to charge the government's fleet of electric vehicles, which GSA spent $900 million procuring in recent years, according to a former senior GSA official who is familiar with purchasing programs.

GSA doesn't usually shed assets before their useful lives are over. But President Donald Trump — with the help of billionaire Elon Musk — has begun gutting the federal government and freezing spending, focusing in particular on climate programs. Trump has also taken aim at EV spending, pausing construction of highway charging stations and trying to claw back billions of dollars in grants to build EV and battery factories.

In addition, the government wants agencies to turn away from electric vehicles and begin offloading models that have already been brought into federal service. This could lead to further losses, adds Politico, as the EVs are being decommissioned before they have reached the end of their usable life.

Offloading the 25,000 EVs that were purchased under the Biden administration could flood the second hand EV market, which would push down prices and compound the loss coming the government's way. All in, jettisoning these models early could lead to a loss of $225 million for the feds.

In addition, there's the cost of decommissioning electric vehicle charging stations to add into the mix, which Politco says could run to between $50 million and $100 million. Installing these chargers cost around $300 million, which has basically all gone to waste.

For an administration that tried to build itself on efficiency and an end to wasteful spending, the Trump administration is doing a great job at burning taxpayer dollars for seemingly no reason at all.