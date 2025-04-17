Ford May Raise Prices Across The Board Due To Trump's Tariffs

Ford might end up increasing prices of newly built vehicles starting in May if President Trump doesn't do something about the tariffs he levied against automotive imports as well as the trade war he caused just for the hell of it. In a memo, the president of Ford Blue and Model e, said that the company was still working to understand what effect these tariffs would have. However, he did say he believes "certain tariffs are likely to remain in place for at least some time." He added that Ford's manufacturing presence in the U.S. has allowed it to avoid having to change production or increase pricing so far.

Here's more of the memo from Andrew Frick, obtained by Automotive News:

"As we mentioned during the April 1 'Dealer Go-to-Market Call,' we will not increase the MSRP for any vehicle currently in inventory with our Ford and Lincoln dealers, and our employee pricing offer will remain in the market through June 2, 2025, as advertised," Frick wrote. "However, in the absence of material changes to the tariff policy as articulated to date, we anticipate the need to make vehicle pricing adjustments in the future, which is expected to happen with May production." [...] "We're 100 percent committed to our From America, For America employee pricing through June 2," the spokesperson said. "We're not changing the price of any of our existing inventory. Customers have a lot of choices and we have plenty of inventory for them to choose from through June 2."

Of course, any price increases wouldn't impact vehicles already at dealerships, and vehicles produced in May most likely wouldn't arrive at dealers until late June at the earliest.

Right now, Ford imposts some seriously important vehicles like the Mustang Mach-E, Bronco Sport and Maverick from Mexico. It also ships the Lincoln Nautilus to dealers in the U.S. from China. Unless production is moved or Trump says "never mind" to these tariffs, you can expect pricing increases on all of these models — especially the Nautilus.