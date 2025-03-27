Trump Imposes 25 Percent Tariffs On All Imported Cars, Angering Seemingly Everyone

President Donald Trump loves tariffs, both as a method of waging trade wars and as a word that just has good mouthfeel. Trump has instituted, rescinded, and re-instituted a number of tariffs during the early days of his second term, but Wednesday he levied a new one: 25 percent on all imported cars. This includes vehicles from countries with which the U.S. already has standing trade agreements, like Canada, Mexico, and South Korea, which experts say likely violaties those agreements. Legal experts be damned, though, because the tariffs are coming on April 3rd. Reuters has some details:

Trump's new tariffs are based on a 2019 national security investigation into auto imports conducted during his first presidential term under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. Trump previously used this Cold War-era trade law to impose 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports in 2018. The Commerce Department found that the growing market share of imported cars was negatively impacting U.S. national security by eroding the U.S. industrial base and the ability of domestic automakers to develop advanced technologies for military use.

The tariffs have upset seemingly everyone involved in the global automotive market in any country, even including Trump pal Elon Musk, but there's a surprising voice of dissent: Shawn Fain, president of the United Auto Workers, who's fully on board with the tariffs. The UAW released a statement:

This afternoon, the Trump administration announced major tariffs on passenger cars and trucks entering the U.S. market, marking the beginning of the end of a thirty-plus year "free trade" disaster. This is a long-overdue shift away from a harmful economic framework that has devastated the working class and driven a race to the bottom across borders in the auto industry. It signals a return to policies that prioritize the workers who build this country—rather than the greed of ruthless corporations.

This is an unexpected move, to be sure. Fain traditionally has a good head on his shoulders, and it's odd to see him aligning with protectionist policy. The UAW's stance here makes sense in a vacuum, but omits the possibility of retaliation against U.S.-built vehicles — retaliation other nations have been all too happy to impose.