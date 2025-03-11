Nissan Gets A New 'Car Guy' CEO

The Trump administration has gone back and forth on whether or not we'll have tariffs on some Canadian and Mexican goods, no Canadian or Mexican goods, or maybe everything from everywhere. This has introduced uncertainty into the market, and when Americans get uncertain we tend to get scared — and spendy. Now, that spending is going towards cars, which buyers fear may skyrocket in price. From Reuters:

Between February 16 and 22, searches on car-shopping website Cars.com jumped 9% from the previous week, said David Greene, a Cars.com analyst. "When the announcement of the tariffs first occurred in early February, it didn't register with car shoppers right away. But when the conversation turned to tariffs on all imports and the new auto tariffs were pushed to April, searches on Cars.com really started to climb," Greene said.

Car prices haven't been affected by tariffs yet, and it's unclear whether they ever will be. Are our current tariffs on Mexico and Canada paused for a month, totally gone, or coming back tomorrow? No one seems able to predict what's coming down the pipeline for import taxes, but any tariffs that do end up in place will certainly drive up prices — and there's no rule on the books saying automakers can't raise prices anyway in preparation.