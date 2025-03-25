Vancouver Auto Show Broke Attendance Records After Banning Tesla

Tesla has a target on its back thanks to Elon Musk's dealings in the U.S. government, which have sparked protest in America. The relationship between Musk and Trump is also hitting the company overseas, and the removal of Tesla from an auto show in Canada was followed by record attendance at the Vancouver event.

The Vancouver Auto Show announced that it was banning Tesla from participating in the event "on safety grounds" in the buildup to the show, reports CTV News in Canada. The move was met by backlash among Tesla fans, who called for a boycott of the event.

That didn't materialize, however, and the show instead drew in its largest attendance on record, CTV News adds. Over the course of the five-day motor event, more than 138,000 people attended it at Vancouver's Convention Centre.