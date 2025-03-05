Trump Considers Softening 'Very Dumb' Tariffs Just A Day After Implementing Them

One of president Donald Trump's biggest promises from the campaign trail came into effect Tuesday when 25 percent tariffs were added to millions of dollars worth of goods imported into the U.S. from Canada and Mexico. Trump's victory could be short-lived, however, as retaliatory tariffs from Canada led the U.S. commerce chief to admit that the administration may soften its tact.

Canadian leader Justin Trudeau responded to America's tariffs with import taxes on $21 billion worth of American goods with immediate effect. While announcing the tariffs, Trudeau branded Trump's move as "very dumb," Automotive News reports.

After Canada's response, the Trump administration appears to be softening its stance on trade with its closest ally, as commerce secretary Howard Lutnick said the U.S. government may now attempt to "meet in the middle" with the Canadians on trade:

"Now, both the Mexicans and the Canadians were on the phone with me all day today, trying to show that they'll do better, and the president is listening," Lutnick said in an interview on Fox Business' "Kudlow" program. "So I think he's going to work something out with them. It's not going to be a pause ... but I think he's going to figure out you do more, and I'll meet you in the middle somewhere, and we're going to probably be announcing that tomorrow," he said.

Lutnick said that an announcement could be made by the "Home Alone 2" actor as soon as today, meaning that Trump's long-promised tariffs that would "make America rich again" would have lasted, checks notes, less than a day. Talk about all fart and no poo.