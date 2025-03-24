Florida Man Attempts To Ram Tesla Protesters With Car

Dutil claimed to be an employee of the Tesla store, and also claimed his Pathfinder's brakes and electronics had gone out — a situation that may seem normal to him, if the former claim is true. Dutil was arrested at the scene, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office told the Post that he would be charged with assault. The state of Florida has tried in the past to legally protect drivers who hit protesters, but the legislation has been severely limited by the state's courts who decided it couldn't apply to nonviolent protestors.

Florida may be sympathetic to the cause of car-assisted protestor murder, but the law may not be on Dutil's side. Driving your car into a crowd of older women doesn't seem to win you much sympathy regardless of what cause they're fighting against — it's just a bad look all around. Then again, the chuds have never much cared for optics, have they?