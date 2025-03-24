Florida Man Attempts To Ram Tesla Protesters With Car
Tesla stores around the world have seen recurring protests against the company's eugenicist CEO, Elon Musk, and his continual wanton cutting of necessary public services in order to redirect government funds to his own companies (perhaps to offset his losses from Tesla's cratering stock). Now it seems the chuds are taking matters into their own hands to stop the protests, and doing so in their favorite way: Ramming protesters with their cars.
Florida resident Andrew Dutil took matters into his own hands upon seeing a Tesla protest in West Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach Post, and drove his black Nissan Pathfinder into a crowd. No one was injured, though a member of the Palm Beach County Democratic Progressive Caucus — the group that organized the event — told the Post that "[T]wo older women were really almost clipped. We immediately called the cops."
Two older women were really almost clipped
Dutil claimed to be an employee of the Tesla store, and also claimed his Pathfinder's brakes and electronics had gone out — a situation that may seem normal to him, if the former claim is true. Dutil was arrested at the scene, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office told the Post that he would be charged with assault. The state of Florida has tried in the past to legally protect drivers who hit protesters, but the legislation has been severely limited by the state's courts who decided it couldn't apply to nonviolent protestors.
Florida may be sympathetic to the cause of car-assisted protestor murder, but the law may not be on Dutil's side. Driving your car into a crowd of older women doesn't seem to win you much sympathy regardless of what cause they're fighting against — it's just a bad look all around. Then again, the chuds have never much cared for optics, have they?