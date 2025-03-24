Don't Expect The Auto Tariffs Trump Promised To Actually Show Up On April 2

If you're the type of goon who is excited about President Trump's upcoming tariffs for the global automotive industry and the fallout of enacting them, I've got some bad news for you. It's seriously unlikely the April 2 tariffs will actually come to fruition in their current form. If you're everyone else, including consumers, suppliers and the automakers, this is extremely welcome news.

Trump was planning sector-specific duties on automotive, pharmaceutical and semiconductor products starting on April 2. For now, it seems those industries can breathe a sigh of relief as the tariffs are unlikely to actually happen, according to a report from Automotive News. This respite won't last forever, though. Trump is still apparently considering signing an automotive tariff at another time, Bloomberg reports.

Still, the automotive industry is bracing for impact on April 2, which Trump has been calling "Liberation Day" for whatever reason. The administration is expected to enact some sort of reciprocal tariffs on U.S. trade partners because you cannot have the world's economy running too smoothly, can you? To make matters even messier, it's the same day that exemptions for the 25 percent tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico are set to be lifted, according to Automotive News. As I'm sure you're well aware by this point, most U.S. vehicles and parts imported from those two North American countries are currently exempt. Time will tell if that remains the case at the beginning of April.