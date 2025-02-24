Trump's Tariffs Could Add Over $10,000 To New Car Prices

In more good news for Trump supporters whose main goal is to make everyone's life a bit worse, a notable Michigan economics group is predicting President Trump's tariffs would have a bigger impact on the U.S. auto industry than the 2023 United Auto Workers strike, and it would harm the industry for a much longer period.

Michigan-based Anderson Economic Group projects that new-vehicle costs could rise anywhere between $1,000 to $9,000, but it's more likely to be on the higher end of that spectrum, especially for full-size SUVs with substantial parts of it built in Mexico. Analysts warn that the price increases could actually crest $10,000 if automakers have to make production adjustments or shut down lines. That's very America First. That's very Dark MAGA. From the Detroit Free Press:

Patrick Anderson, CEO of Michigan-based Anderson Economic Group, said Friday on an Automotive Press Association webcast that tariffs would add punishing costs for American automakers. "This is why Jim Farley said tariffs could blow a hole" in the U.S. auto industry, he said. "You cannot absorb those costs and stay in business making the same products." The Ford CEO warned investors on Feb. 11, the night before traveling to Washington, D.C. to meet with members of Congress on President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs. Trump also put 25% tariffs — the taxes charged on goods as they cross country borders — on steel and aluminum imports, but the proposed tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico threatened earlier in his administration have yet to be enacted. He said earlier this week that he expected auto tariffs of 25% to be imposed April 2. To assess the impact, Anderson Economic Group looked at selected models assembled abroad, the content likely within vehicles and then the direct costs of each layer of tariffs — 25% on Canada and Mexico and 10% tariffs on China. The result would turn today's already egregious auto affordability concerns into a joke. [...] When Trump first announced tariffs on Feb. 1, it was through an executive order citing the Emergency Powers Act, the first time in history an emergency power had been used to impose tariffs. "This has been used with rogue regimes before, not with trading partners," Anderson said. "Statutory authority here is doubtful." However, any tariffs enacted through the Trade Expansion Act, known more commonly as Section 232, would be far more likely to stick and could lead to massive layoffs across the industry. Renegotiation of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement is also possible. The timeline for that is 2026, yet Anderson said the clock started ticking on this lever on Inauguration Day.

Right now, the Big Three automakers are closely following how tariffs on foreign vehicles will mess with their business. Last week, GM's CFO said the company would have to consider moving plants if the tariffs became permanent.

It has also led to several automakers delaying vehicle launches, according to Freep. Ford has pushed back the launch of its next-generation F-150 and Stellantis said it's delaying Jeep Compass production in Canada as it reassesses its North American production strategy.

Things are going great, guys!