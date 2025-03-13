Tariffs Could Spike Boeing's Plane Prices By $40 Million

The tariffs slated to be imposed by the Trump administration are expected to increase the price of new cars by 10%. While a dire outlook for the car market, the impending trade taxes also have the commercial aircraft market staring down a cataclysmic situation. Plane leasing's top executive projected on Wednesday that the price of an already-troubled Boeing 787 will increase by 40%, if a 25% tariff were in place. The American aerospace giant would be effectively sequestered within the country's borders.

Aengus Kelly, CEO of AerCap, spoke with CNBC on Wednesday. He said that tariffs imposed by Trump would unevenly split the global aircraft market, Boeing being left with just the United States, while Airbus would have the rest of the world:

"In an absolute worst case scenario, say, a 25% increase across the board on tariffs, a tit-for-tat from both sides — a Boeing 787, the price will go up by $40 million. No one's going to want to pay that."

Despite Delta, American, and United being the world's top three airlines in nearly every conceivable measure from revenue to fleet size, the United States still only accounts for 25% of the global market.