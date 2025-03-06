Bourbon Is Big, But Automotive Tariffs Are A Much Bigger Problem For Kentucky Right Now

The Department of Commerce document linked above is a few years old, so the 2024 numbers may not be exactly the same, but we're still talking about several billion dollars in motor vehicle and vehicle part exports that absolutely dwarf what Kentucky used to make selling bourbon in Canada. Ford, General Motors, Lexus and Toyota all have factories in Kentucky, including the Corvette plant, as do suppliers such as Aisin and plenty of others that you've likely never heard of before. Losing Canada's bourbon market certainly won't be good, but it also pales in comparison to the amount of money the state will lose if Canadians stop buying cars made in Kentucky.

And while the tariffs are certainly part of the problem for Kentucky, Canadians who feel angry and betrayed by a longtime ally violating the free-trade agreement that Trump himself negotiated and signed last time he was president will likely hold this grudge against Republicans and red states for years to come. Automakers and suppliers will probably be able to adapt, but Canada's growing resistance to buying anything made in the U.S. could take more than $9 billion out of Kentucky's economy annually. Canada is also Kentucky's top export market globally, making this Republican trade war even worse for the Bluegrass State. And as Republican politicians continue to push the line that Canada will be forgiven if it agrees to become the 51st state, it's hard to see Canadian consumers warming up to U.S. products anytime soon. There may be some products they struggle to find an alternative for that are owned and produced in Canada, but cars? They'll definitely be able to buy other cars, even if they aren't as awesome as the Corvette. Sorry, Kentucky.