'No One Is Gonna Buy' Trucks That Cost $20,000 More, Dealer Tells Fox Business

New tariffs that threaten to cripple the U.S. auto industry went into effect, and while it's understandable that regular people would be upset about everything getting more expensive, you'd think car dealers would be on board. Wealthy owners of blue-collar businesses tend to love Trump. So Fox Business did what any far-right network would do and spoke to David Kelleher, the owner of a Ram dealership, about the tariffs. As it turns out, even he's not a fan of Trump's policies threatening his bottom line. Huh.

When asked about the impact of the tariffs, Kelleher called them "traumatic," and then told a story about a customer who recently ordered a truck from his dealership. "$80,000 truck. It's $100,000 now. So he's not gonna buy the truck. It's going to sit on my lot, and you know the higher interest rates we're paying right now for floorplan, and nobody's gonna buy the truck because it just had a $20,000 price increase." When asked about Kelly Blue Book's estimate that the average price of a new car would go up by about $3,000, Kelleher said he didn't believe it. "That affects our parts that come from these countries and a whole bunch of our cars."

Kelleher also added, "We can't build a $4 billion plant overnight in the United States. So I think building in the United States is great. I think enhancing the participation from the other countries on the other things, but this is pretty radical." It isn't entirely clear what he meant by "enhancing the participation from the other countries on the other things," but there's also only so much time for details when you're doing a live interview.