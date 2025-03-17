Tesla's Rating Among Americans Is Tanking

Oh Tesla, what the heck is going on? Once upon a time, the American EV maker was the apple of everyone's eye – making electric cars that were actually desirable and worked for many Americans. Now, it's a brand that's got a whole line of novelty stickers available for self-aware owners.

Along the way, the automaker saw sales drop for the first time in a decade and protests kicked off after company boss Elon Musk got into bed with president Donald Trump and started slashing government services. This hasn't been great for the automaker, and now it's emerged that public option of the company is plummeting, reports Business Insider.

Sentiment towards Tesla fell to a nine-year low, the site reports, as it hit a score of minus 12.7. The rating marks the lowest for the EV maker since company YouGov started daily poles of public opinion towards Tesla:

Tesla scored the lowest among liberals, at minus 34.9, with moderates at minus 9.1. By comparison, the average impression score for all automakers was 17.2. Tesla scored 7.6 among conservative Americans on Wednesday, significantly higher than under six months ago, when it scored in the negatives.

Tesla's rating among Americans has been below industry average for more than three years now. The changing fortunes among different voters began last year, however, and its rating among conservatives began rising almost as soon as company boss Musk threw his support, and cash, behind the Trump campaign.

The support impacted metrics, like overall impression and reputation, are measured by YouGov. The data collection company also assesses value, satisfaction, quality and likelihood to recommend the brand in order to calculate its scores.