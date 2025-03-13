Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants Tesla Protests Investigated, Presumably Because They're Hurting The Value Of Her Tesla Stock

Greene made a name for herself being one of the loudest and dumbest Republicans in Congress, so it's no surprise that she'd attempt to curry favor with Musk, but she may also have other motivations. Specifically, she spent a lot of money buying Tesla stock, and wouldn't you know it, as public sentiment turns against Musk, the value of his meme stock keeps dropping. As of the time of writing, TSLA is down more than 36 percent for the year, which is good news if you're someone who wants bad things to happen to Musk but terrible news if you're someone hoping the line would never stop going up.

When Forbes looked into Greene's financial disclosures, it found that while she owned less than $1,000 of Tesla stock at the end of 2023, she started buying more in September 2024 after Musk went mask-off and threw his full weight behind Trump. Greene made nine purchases in total, and while it isn't clear from the disclosure exactly how much she invested, the total value falls between $9,000 and $135,000. Forbes also found that five of those stock purchases took place after Greene was placed on the House committee created to work with Musk and his elite team of broccoli-haired teens.

While that was already pretty sketchy at best, it wasn't necessarily illegal. The letter she sent, however, likely crossed an ethical line laid out in the House code of conduct. "The letter could raise a serious ethics issue for Representative Greene," campaign finance attorney Brett Kappel told Forbes. "House ethics rules prohibit a member from taking any official action that would benefit her own financial interest." Then again, ethics only matter if there are actual consequences for unethical behavior, and there's no way Mike forking Johnson is going to do anything about ethics violations within his own party, even if you'd think ethical conduct would be a big deal for the so-called party of family values.