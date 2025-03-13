Trump To Rip Up Rules Forcing Automakers To Sell More EVs

President Donald Trump took office a little over two months ago now, and in that time he's set about undoing almost all the work of his predecessor. As such, the "Home Alone 2" actor cut federal support for electric vehicle chargers, pledged to slash funding for states looking to buy EVs and plans to cancel the tax incentives available for anyone looking to buy an electric car.

Now, the new administration is looking to cut the electric vehicle supply off at the source and will backtrack targets that encourage automakers to make more EVs, reports Automotive News. The Environmental Protection Agency is reportedly starting to reverse the Biden administration's vehicle emissions rules:

The EPA said it would reconsider the agency's 2024 rules that would cut passenger vehicle fleetwide tailpipe emissions nearly 50 percent by 2032 compared with 2027 projected levels. The EPA has forecast that between 35 percent and 56 percent of new vehicles sold between 2030 and 2032 would need to be electric in order to comply and has won support from Ford Motor.

The agency is also eyeing up a 2022 rule that clamps down on smog- and soot-forming emissions from heavy-duty trucks, which it argues made trucking "more expensive," Automotive News adds. Never mind the 2,900 premature deaths and $29 billion annual net benefit that the measure was said to bring when it came into force. I thought this government was all about saving money?

The move to slash emission rules follows Congress' challenge to California's impending ban on the sale of gas-powered cars. The new administration is also considering plans to repeal tax credits that knock thousands of dollars off the price of a new electric car, without which it is feared American EV sales could falter.