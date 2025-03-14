Tesla Sends Unsigned Letter Warning Of Potential Tariff Harm Because Musk Can Fire Them Too

With President Donald Trump turning the White House lawn into a Tesla showroom on Tuesday this week, it's clear that he knows his clingy financier's automaker is struggling to maintain its astronomical stock price. Tesla sent a letter to the United States Trade Representative on the same day that warned the federal government to consider "the downstream impacts of certain proposed actions taken to address unfair trade practices." While not directly mentioning tariffs, the letter clearly references the impending trade taxes expected to wreak havoc on the automotive industry.

Tesla's letter was left unsigned by the automaker's CFO Vaibhav Taneja, or any other employee. The anonymous author raises the question of whether Elon Musk even knew that his company took a stance opposed to the Trump administration's trade plans. With Musk taking a metaphorical chainsaw to the federal government, he presumably won't hesitate to fire the employees he actually has authority over. The letter reads: