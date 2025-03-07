Automakers Have Just A Month To Move Manufacturing To The U.S.

The "will they, won't they" of president Donald Trump's tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico continues this week, and it's getting more and more ridiculous by the day. Tariffs finally came into force on Tuesday, adding 25 percent to the cost of many goods that cross the border, and Canada responded with taxes of its own on American imports.

The move forced Trump's hand, and he softened some of the measures after just a day, and then announced a one-month pause on taxes that will hit American automakers. In that time, the "Home Alone 2" actor is hoping that more American automakers bring production into the U.S. in order to avoid the full force of the tariffs should they return, reports Bloomberg.

There's just one problem there, it takes automakers much, much longer than a month to completely reorganize their production pipeline. Sure, automakers like Honda and Stellantis have already pledged to move some production to America, but that's a process that will take years to execute:

"Building out capacity and staffing a plant would take 3+ years," analysts John Murphy and John P. Babcock said in the report. "For most auto parts it is not viable as it would be even more expensive to produce in the US than paying the 25% tariff."

The moves will have to come across the automotive supply chain as well, which is already worrying parts manufacturers on both sides of the border. In fact, a survey of automotive suppliers found that 82 percent predict that Trump's measures will have a negative impact on their businesses should they come back into force next month.

As a result, some producers have gone so far as to warn that the impact of Trump's tariffs could echo the pinch they felt during the Covid-19 pandemic, adds the Detroit Free Press. Should the tariffs run for six months, nearly half of suppliers polled said they would be forced to cut jobs to remain profitable.

Clearly, it's going to be a rocky road for America's automakers and companies up and down the supply chain in the coming months.