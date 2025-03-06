Stellantis Plans To Build More Cars In The U.S. Thanks To Tariff Uncertainty

Stellantis —in an effort to get on President Donald Trump's good side — is thanking him for pausing the 25 percent tariffs on vehicles imported from Canada and Mexico that he put in place a day earlier. Now, the automaker says it's going to build more cars in the U.S. From Reuters:

"We share the President's objective to build more American cars and create lasting American jobs. We look forward to working with him and his team," Stellantis said in a statement. [...] Stellantis, which at the start of Trump's presidency in January had announced investments at its U.S. operations, said on Thursday it strongly supported "his determination to enable the American automotive sector to thrive". [...] The Trump administration, which slapped tariffs on its North American neighbors this week, eased the measures for carmakers after one of the steepest skids in nearly three months on Wall Street as the trade tensions spread worries among markets and investors.

Along with its plants in the U.S., Stellantis operates facilities in both Mexico and Canada. The automaker apparently imports about 40 percent of the vehicles it sells here from those two countries. If these tariffs were to go through as planned, it would cost Stellantis about $17.3 billion in 2025. It would also lose about 40 percent of its operating profits in a worst-case scenario. Yikes.

I mean, even without the tariffs, Stellantis is in a rough spot. Between Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Ram, the automaker sold about 1.43 million vehicles in North America in 2024. That's a drop of 470,000 vehicles since 2023.

Things aren't looking too hot for our deal old friends at Stellantis. Perhaps cozying up to a guy like Trump will turn things around. (Spoiler: it will not.)