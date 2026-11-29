While they both share the same Neue Klasse design language the electric and gas versions of the latest 3 Series actually ride on different platforms, with the major tell being the proportions. The two sedans have different profiles and greenhouses, but the biggest difference is the dash-to-axle ratio. The gas cars have a larger gap between the front wheel arch and the start of the front door, giving it more traditional proportions.

Otherwise, all the details are pretty much the same between this gas M3 and how the electric one will look. The gas M3 will have the same blocked-off mask face, a large lower intake in the front bumper, yellow DRLs, wider fenders, a cooling vent in the hood, a small spoiler on the trunk, and a more aggressive diffuser. Of course, the gas M3 also has four large exhaust tips, organized just like the current G80 model.

Hancock/Jalopnik

The electric M3 will have four individual motors with over 800 horsepower, while the gas version will make make do with just one motor, an evolved version of the twin-turbo S58 inline-6 in the current M3. The new one may go all-wheel-drive-only, and it might drop the manual option, both of which will surely send some M-heads into a spiral.

Only the electric version of the two-door M4 has been spied so far, but there will surely be gas-powered versions of the coupe and convertible in addition to the M3 sedan, too. The electric M3 (codenamed ZA0) will be revealed at CES in January, with the G84 gas models to follow probably a few months later.