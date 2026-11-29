Look, Here's Proof Of The New Gas-Powered M3, Now You Can Stop Complaining About The EV
For a little while, it seemed like the only kind of next-generation M3 that BMW would be making was going to be fully electric, but that's not the case. We've known for a while that the electric M3 will sold alongside a gas-powered M3 that'll still have a twin-turbo inline-6, like how there's both electric i3 and gas-powered 3 Series models, but that hasn't stopped people from freaking out about the EV anyway. BMW recently let some media outlets try out the electric M3 on track, and many people in the comments seemed to still think that would be the only one.
Here, now you can gaze upon these spy shots of the gas M3 and calm down a little thanks to this proof of life, if you will. Our photographers caught this M3 sedan prototype testing in Germany, and while there's not a lot of new stuff to talk about when it comes to either the design or the powertrain, it's exciting nonetheless.
Neue Klasse? More like Meue Klasse (does this work)
While they both share the same Neue Klasse design language the electric and gas versions of the latest 3 Series actually ride on different platforms, with the major tell being the proportions. The two sedans have different profiles and greenhouses, but the biggest difference is the dash-to-axle ratio. The gas cars have a larger gap between the front wheel arch and the start of the front door, giving it more traditional proportions.
Otherwise, all the details are pretty much the same between this gas M3 and how the electric one will look. The gas M3 will have the same blocked-off mask face, a large lower intake in the front bumper, yellow DRLs, wider fenders, a cooling vent in the hood, a small spoiler on the trunk, and a more aggressive diffuser. Of course, the gas M3 also has four large exhaust tips, organized just like the current G80 model.
The electric M3 will have four individual motors with over 800 horsepower, while the gas version will make make do with just one motor, an evolved version of the twin-turbo S58 inline-6 in the current M3. The new one may go all-wheel-drive-only, and it might drop the manual option, both of which will surely send some M-heads into a spiral.
Only the electric version of the two-door M4 has been spied so far, but there will surely be gas-powered versions of the coupe and convertible in addition to the M3 sedan, too. The electric M3 (codenamed ZA0) will be revealed at CES in January, with the G84 gas models to follow probably a few months later.