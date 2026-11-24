Let's ground your enthusiasm just a tad here. Consumer Reports (CR) just came out with a list of a dozen 2026 models that currently offer steep Black Friday discounts. The organization is highlighting these deals because every whip on its list also received a strong overall score in Consumer Reports' testing. We have our own take on which vehicles we'd chase hardest, however, so we'll edit CR's edit.

To square up that giant publisher's musts, the vehicles are weighed on factors like how they perform on the site's road tests. And to earn a higher rating, cars that CR recommends need to have performed well in the owner surveys it conducts on hundreds of thousands of cars — the organization wants its readers to consider whether they'd buy the same car again if they had the chance. It also prefers vehicles that get better marks from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

Consumer Reports also gives higher ratings for standard active safety tech. This includes automatic emergency braking, blind-spot warning systems, and rear cross-traffic warning systems. And the publication gives props to vehicles that come with camera systems that monitor the driver for attentiveness. The outlet layers on extra credit if the IIHS says a car does well in its front crash protection tests for pedestrians. Consumer Reports' recommended rating also comes down to predicted reliability, again based on reader surveys.

Still, we've got our own take here, and we do a deeper dive on the discount fine print as well as sift their dozen choices down to an odd five cars — just because a car's cheaper doesn't mean you want it in the driveway for the next decade.