5 Vehicles Recommended By Consumer Reports That Also Have Big Black Friday Deals
Let's ground your enthusiasm just a tad here. Consumer Reports (CR) just came out with a list of a dozen 2026 models that currently offer steep Black Friday discounts. The organization is highlighting these deals because every whip on its list also received a strong overall score in Consumer Reports' testing. We have our own take on which vehicles we'd chase hardest, however, so we'll edit CR's edit.
To square up that giant publisher's musts, the vehicles are weighed on factors like how they perform on the site's road tests. And to earn a higher rating, cars that CR recommends need to have performed well in the owner surveys it conducts on hundreds of thousands of cars — the organization wants its readers to consider whether they'd buy the same car again if they had the chance. It also prefers vehicles that get better marks from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).
Consumer Reports also gives higher ratings for standard active safety tech. This includes automatic emergency braking, blind-spot warning systems, and rear cross-traffic warning systems. And the publication gives props to vehicles that come with camera systems that monitor the driver for attentiveness. The outlet layers on extra credit if the IIHS says a car does well in its front crash protection tests for pedestrians. Consumer Reports' recommended rating also comes down to predicted reliability, again based on reader surveys.
Still, we've got our own take here, and we do a deeper dive on the discount fine print as well as sift their dozen choices down to an odd five cars — just because a car's cheaper doesn't mean you want it in the driveway for the next decade.
The Honda Ridgeline is on sale – and more American than the Ford Maverick
The American-made Honda Ridgeline qualifies for some hefty incentives. Consumer Reports found discounts equaling up to $4,953. That's probably due to varied incentives offered by different dealers. For example, you can find $2,250 off via a national incentive directly from Honda, while Carsdirect shows up to $2,750 off and 1.99% financing for 36 months. While a three-year loan means paying more per month than a longer term, 1.99% is far lower than the latest national average rate of 7.3% — meaning you'd be spending far less to pay off your Honda.
Poke around at area dealers, too. We found a deal offering at least $3,045 off of the Ridgeline, which actually exceeds the deal tallied by Consumer Reports, courtesy of Friendly Honda in New York's Hudson Valley. There's another way to save on the Ridgeline after you make the purchase. See, the truck is listed on Consumer Reports' top USA-made cars list, which could unlock some major loan deductions. The way that works is that if you purchase a qualifying American-made vehicle, the IRS gives you a tax credit of up to $10,000 on the interest paid on the loan for that new truck. On the Ridgeline, we arrived at a $5,633 in deductions.
Even without the tax credit, getting several thousand bucks off the Ridgeline makes it extra compelling. We praised its handling in our review of the off-road-focused Honda Ridgeline Trailsport, and we dig its ride quality. Ford's Maverick didn't make Consumer Reports' best cars made in America list, but this Honda wins for that, and we like it for out-towing the Ford, too.
The 2026 Hyundai Elantra is one of the cheapest cars on the market, and now even more affordable
Earlier this year, we put the Hyundai Elantra on our list of the cheapest new cars on the market for 2026. You, dear reader, also voted the Elantra onto your list of the best value cars, too. Consumer Reports found potential deals of up to $2,958 off the Elantra SEL's $23,950 MSRP before destination costs. Our own research shows $2,000 back from Hyundai nationally, while some individual dealers such as Danbury Hyundai in Connecticut have an additional $500 available for recent college graduates and another $500 for first responders.
As for why you like it — you actually prefer the Elantra Hybrid. The bummer there is that there's only a $500 discount off the $26,650 base price of that more fuel-efficient version of the Elantra. We get the thinking: We praised the Hybrid for being quieter and riding better than the non-hybrid, but don't forget that the base SE runs $24,120 with destination, before the $2,000 discount.
Previously, we praised the standard feature set, including an 8.0-inch touchscreen display, the fact that it gets standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and of course, Consumer Reports likes that it also comes baked with a blind-spot warning system, rear cross-traffic warning, and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, as well as lane keeping. Oh, and if you're lanky, the Elantra easily fits taller drivers thanks to 40.6 inches of headroom and 42.3 inches of legroom.
We don't know how Hyundai will price the next-generation Elantra – which feels too nice to be treated like an economy car. That may mean it won't be as affordable come this time next year, so you should probably buy one now, before prices climb.
The Hyundai Santa Fe is a great car we love a lot – and it has discounts
Consumer Reports found savings of $4,852 off the 2026 Santa Fe. We found that Hyundai is offering a $3,000 national program plus 0% interest loans for up to 60 months, which is a very good way to save a lot of money on the carrying costs of a new car. Look around for other dealer incentives, too. We also found another $2,004 off offered by Ontario Hyundai in the Los Angeles area, knocking nearly $5,000 off the Santa Fe SEL's $40,075 sticker.
We dig the Santa Fe for lots of reasons. Back in 2024, we called it boxy and beautiful from every angle and praised Hyundai for moving from its frumpy curves to a more chiseled bod. Then there's the combination of utility — since it seats up to seven humans — and the fact that the interior is well designed and comfortable. We crowned it the crossover to end all crossovers, too, in part because we really love the dual-clutch transmission and the Santa Fe's superb ride.
If you're instead chasing fuel economy, Hyundai's $3,000 off the 2026 Santa Fe Hybrid is a better price cut than the carmaker's offering for the Elantra Hybrid. At $40,380, the 2026 Santa Fe Hybrid still pulls a big premium over the non-hybrid, but you can qualify for the same 0% interest loan for 60 months.
The Audi S3 is the near-perfect sports sedan
Audi's A3 and S3 are cars we can't help but drool over. That's partly because they're sports sedans, which is a dying breed. Audi is currently offering up to $3,500 off the sticker price of the A4 and $2,500 off the S3. That nudges the $41,495 A3's sticker (after destination) just beneath $40,000. However, the $53,395 S3 only gets a minor haircut.
We noted back in 2025, when the Audi A3 and S3 underwent their most recent refresh, that that the cars are really petite — about three inches shorter than the Honda Civic. And yet we claimed that the Audi S3 is all the car you'll ever need. Our review of the S3 dovetails with why Consumer Reports likes the lower-tier A3, saying it outperforms peers like the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and Mercedes-Benz CLA. A base, 201-horsepower inline-four provides reasonable power in the A3, and while Consumer Reports doesn't love the car's dual-clutch transmission, we found this seven-speed gearbox delightful.
Note that this is a driver's car, first. We praised the driver's seat for its support, and so did Consumer Reports — but they handed a demerit to the squished nature of the rear perches. Did we mention it's smaller than a Honda Civic?
We like the new 2027 Nissan Rogue Hybrid, but the 2026 is a better deal
You can get up to $4,500 off the Rogue Platinum and $3,500 off lower-tier Rogues, but hunt a bit. We found $3,000 off a Rogue SV with a national incentive, plus another $950 from Poughkeepsie Nissan in New York. That knocked the total sticker down to $31,235. Then again, at a different dealer in Los Angeles, prices are sliding $3,000 across the table alongside $3,500 from Nissan, which drops the sticker of a Rogue SV from $32,500 down to $26,122. Even if you don't live in L.A., maybe it's worth flying out to buy that Nissan.
As for the Rogue's attributes, they're good, if not revolutionary. The new-for-2027 Rogue Hybrid, however, is a total game-changer thanks to an entirely reinvented hybrid system, where we said its silence speaks volumes, because it operates way more like a pure EV. That said, the 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-three beneath the hood of the 2026 Rogue is still plenty punchy, with 201 hp. Key to that sensation is low-end torque of 225 pound-feet hitting at 2,800 rpm and sticking around through 4,000 rpm.
We noted that the Nissan's inline-3 delivers power more like what you'd expect from a larger V6, but the bonus is you're not pushing all those extra pistons. That means the FWD Rogue gets a combined 32 mpg while the AWD model gets 31 mpg. That's not the 38 mpg Nissan expects from its latest Rogue Hybrid, but if you can nab a 2026 Rogue for $26,000 versus the $37,065 tab on that latest-and-greatest Nissan, we're guessing you'll be just fine with that trade-off.