These 3-Cylinder Engines Make More Power Than You'd Expect From A V6

Efficiency has been the order of the day for some time now in the automotive industry. Regardless of whether an automaker is developing a sharp little city vehicle or a world-beating hypercar, technologies like turbocharging and hybridization are frequently used, ensuring the end result is as efficient as it possibly can be. Beyond these methods, another popular way of increasing efficiency is downsizing.

Downsizing in the automotive space refers to a new generation of a model sporting a smaller engine than its predecessor. Take, for example, the Toyota Tundra; the current generation employs a twin-turbocharged V6, whereas Tundras of old sported naturally aspirated V8 engines. The Honda Accord is another prime example, with top-flight models swapping V6 mills out for boosted inline-fours.

One engine that has risen to fame during this era of downsizing is the little inline-three. Not too long ago, three-cylinder engines just weren't seen. Now, though, we've got tire-melting hot hatches and even supercars toying with the tiny power plants. Granted, most performance cars still opt for something a little larger than a three-cylinder engine. The ones that choose this route are typically more interested in EPA ratings than they are in 0-60 mph runs. However, there are a few cars that buck that trend, squeezing out power figures that are more commonly seen on mills with twice the cylinder count.