2027 Hyundai Elantra Feels Too Nice To Be Treated Like An Economy Car
For the most part, economy cars are treated as fairly disposable pieces of equipment meant mostly for getting folks from Point A to Point B. They're not exactly treated with much care during their lives, and when they're used up, they're scuttled off to the nearest junkyard. More likely than not, that same fate will befall the 2027 Hyundai Elantra and 2028 Elantra Hybrid, and I don't think that's fair. Top to bottom and front to back, this little sedan is just far too nice to deserve a fate like that.
As with the redesigned Tucson, Hyundai put its entire back into its eighth-generation compact sedan, giving it a distinct and decidedly upmarket look, a premium-feeling interior, a cutting-edge brain with stellar interior tech, and a hybrid powertrain that'll get over 50 mpg, all while maintaining the idea that "affordability is standard," according to Olabisi Boyle, Hyundai's Senior VP of product planning and mobility strategy. While I haven't driven it yet, the slightly larger new Elantra seems mighty impressive when it comes to the design, feel and specs.
Full Disclosure: Hyundai paid for my food and transportation so I could check out the new Elantra and Tucson at a warehouse in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Shell of steel
The first thing about the new Elantra that will jump out at you about is undoubtedly how it looks. It's the latest example of Hyundai's "Art of Steel" design language that we've previously seen on the China-only Ioniq V, Boulder concept and recently revealed Tucson. Hyundai also told me that the Elantra's design pulls from the N Vision 74 concept, and even though this is a totally different kind of car, you can certainly see those cues, especially in the wide fenders of the rear three-quarter section. The high-performance N version of the Elantra has already been spied, too, and it's going to look sick as hell.
The Elantra is slightly bigger than it used to be; 3.4 inches longer and 1.2 inches wider, to be exact, with 1.2 inches added to the wheelbase. Hyundai says the majority of that extra space goes to the second row, with gains in legroom (1.1 inches), headroom (0.7 inches) and shoulder room for rear-seat occupants, and now folks who accidentally had a kid will be able to better fit a rear-facing car seat.
Despite the extra size and funky angles, the 2027 Elantra still cuts through the air with ease, achieving a 0.26 coefficient of drag. Apparently, H-shaped daytime running lights and taillights are very aerodynamic. Who knew? The wedgey front end, also reminiscent of the N Vision 74, doesn't hurt either, and neither do the flush-mounted door handles.
It all helps explain why the Elantra is a real fuel economy winner whether you're looking at the entry-level gas motor or the optional hybrid. Fitted with 16-inch wheels, the 147-horsepower 2.0-liter inline-4, with the help of a CVT, will return up to 35 mpg combined, according to Hyundai. The 155-hp hybrid's 1.6-liter four-cylinder is mated to a six-speed dual-clutch transmission and 1.49-kWh battery, and Hyundai says it's going to achieve up to 53 mpg combined, which puts it firmly in "really, really good" territory. There's no word on other performance metrics right now, but I wouldn't expect anything too exciting, if I'm honest. The hybrid also comes with a Stay mode that lets you run accessories off the hybrid battery rather than the ICE motor when stationary for longer periods of time.
You're going to make a mess of this interior
While the exterior is full of hard edges and sudden cuts, the interior is a far softer, more inviting place, one that wouldn't look out of position on a car that costs far more than the Elantra's currently unannounced price would suggest. Hyundai calls the furniture-inspired design ethos "Curve of Upholstery," and it's supposed to be all about comfort, simplicity, and minimizing driver distractions. It not only looks pretty thanks to interesting styling and materials choices, but it also feels nice to the touch with solid build quality.
Hyundai says Elantra is a "software-defined vehicle," which is pretty uncommon for an internal-combustion-powered car. Mostly Hyundai's spokespeople talk about its Pleos Connect operating system and its capabilities, like next-gen navigation (and AI assistance crap), and it explains why the interior's focal point is the 12.9-inch infotainment touchscreen in the center of the dash. The left section of the screen serves as a driver display showing speed and other pieces of vehicle information, while the rest of it is a regular infotainment screen with configurable widgets for media, maps, and everything else you can imagine — including things you can't imagine, since Pleos allows owners to download apps created by others.
Beneath the center screen are dual wireless 15-watt Qi 2.0 chargers and 100-watt ultra-fast USB-C charging ports for your many important devices, and you can run audio from said devices into an optional 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system. Not too shabby.
Then, behind the steering wheel is a slim 9.9-inch display that is meant to keep the driver's field of vision uncluttered and only display critical information like speed, as well as radio, map directions or a few other things via widgets. We first saw both of these screens in the Tucson, and they make the Elantra feel far more tech-forward than a usual compact sedan would. Adding to that tech-forwardness is Hyundai's SmartSense suite of driver-assistance systems, which includes the classics like lane-keeping assist, lane centering, adaptive cruise control, forward collision avoidance and blind-spot monitoring.
Be kind to the Elantra
At launch, the gas-only Elantra will come in SE, SEL Sport, and Limited flavors. As you may imagine, features and materials get nicer as you move up the range, but the 12.9-inch screen, adaptive cruise control, push-button start and a few other niceties are all standard from the get-go. Coming a bit later (no word on how much later) will be the 2028 Elantra Hybrid, which will come in SE Blue, SEL Sport, and Limited trims. It's the same deal as the gas car, but there's even more as standard, including dual-zone climate control and Stay mode.
I know that right now the Elantra is shiny and new, with its covers just pulled off at the 2026 LA Auto Show, and soon it'll face the sorts of abuse that all budget-friendly cars do. Before that happens, enjoy the Elantra and what it has to offer the world, because it's not very often an automaker swings for the fences on a cheap vehicle like this. Yes, vehicles like the Corolla, Civic and Mazda3 are very solid, but they're never exactly inspiring — certainly not from a design perspective, at least.
The eighth-generation Elantra elevates the segment, and it might force other automakers to rethink their budget vehicles as well. It certainly looks polarizing from the outside, and it won't be for everyone, but it's also distinctive, and that's something that is very hard to come by on a budget. If you're the type of person who appreciates that, plus a comfortable interior and tech that punches well above its weight class, then it's best you start getting ready now, because the Elantra is set to hit U.S. dealers in early 2027.