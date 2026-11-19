The first thing about the new Elantra that will jump out at you about is undoubtedly how it looks. It's the latest example of Hyundai's "Art of Steel" design language that we've previously seen on the China-only Ioniq V, Boulder concept and recently revealed Tucson. Hyundai also told me that the Elantra's design pulls from the N Vision 74 concept, and even though this is a totally different kind of car, you can certainly see those cues, especially in the wide fenders of the rear three-quarter section. The high-performance N version of the Elantra has already been spied, too, and it's going to look sick as hell.

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The Elantra is slightly bigger than it used to be; 3.4 inches longer and 1.2 inches wider, to be exact, with 1.2 inches added to the wheelbase. Hyundai says the majority of that extra space goes to the second row, with gains in legroom (1.1 inches), headroom (0.7 inches) and shoulder room for rear-seat occupants, and now folks who accidentally had a kid will be able to better fit a rear-facing car seat.

Despite the extra size and funky angles, the 2027 Elantra still cuts through the air with ease, achieving a 0.26 coefficient of drag. Apparently, H-shaped daytime running lights and taillights are very aerodynamic. Who knew? The wedgey front end, also reminiscent of the N Vision 74, doesn't hurt either, and neither do the flush-mounted door handles.

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It all helps explain why the Elantra is a real fuel economy winner whether you're looking at the entry-level gas motor or the optional hybrid. Fitted with 16-inch wheels, the 147-horsepower 2.0-liter inline-4, with the help of a CVT, will return up to 35 mpg combined, according to Hyundai. The 155-hp hybrid's 1.6-liter four-cylinder is mated to a six-speed dual-clutch transmission and 1.49-kWh battery, and Hyundai says it's going to achieve up to 53 mpg combined, which puts it firmly in "really, really good" territory. There's no word on other performance metrics right now, but I wouldn't expect anything too exciting, if I'm honest. The hybrid also comes with a Stay mode that lets you run accessories off the hybrid battery rather than the ICE motor when stationary for longer periods of time.