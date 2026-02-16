These Are The Cheapest New Cars On The Market For 2026

With the cost-of-living squeeze continuing to bite hard, it's no wonder customers are looking for the cheapest deals around. For some, the solution lies with simply buying used rather than new. Used cars present significant savings to buyers because they've already taken the biggest depreciation hit. And, as a result, bargain hunters can snap up a well-stocked car at a fraction of the price of a new model.

Others, meanwhile, are more sold on the idea of having an affordable brand-new car that they're the first to use. Additional selling points such as the presence of the latest features, manufacturer warranty, and the fact that new cars are usually cheaper to run are also aspects that lure in car buyers. However, following the discontinuation of the Nissan Versa last year, new cars with sticker price below $20,000 have vanished from the market.

Accordingly, the threshold for affordability has moved up, with a sub-$25,000 starting price now seen as the new "cheap," especially now that average new car prices have surpassed $50,000. But if you're on the lookout for a new bargain, these are the five cheapest new cars you can buy in the U.S. in 2026, ranked in order from the most expensive to the cheapest.