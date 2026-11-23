This is Mercedes-Benz's subcompact SUV, though this third-gen GLA is anything but sub or compact, having grown in every direction and stretching what it means to be a part of this category. The outgoing GLA has been on the roster since 2019, and Mercedes is hoping to give the GLA a shot in the arm with this new, more sporty design. It can be had with either hybrid or fully electric powertrains, the latter coming in single-motor, rear-wheel-drive GLA250+ and dual-motor, all-wheel drive GLA350 forms, mirroring the CLA and GLB it shares its platform with. Both have an 85-kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt battery pack that can be DC fast-charged at up to 320 kW, taking it from 10% to 80% in just 22 minutes, and a DC converter means it can be charged at both 800-volt and 400-volt stations. Drivers can adjust the regenerative braking via paddles on the back of the steering wheel. The settings range from hardly any at all, to a gentle tug, to an abrupt, lurching bite at its highest setting that I would think would be impossible to live with unless you were a real weirdo about range-maxxing.

The GLA250+ was the first tester I took out along the Spanish coast, and it was a genuine hoot. The winding roads were sharp and unfamiliar, but the GLA was sure-footed, whipping into the curves easily and handily. Normally, an EV drive on curvy roads would send my sensitive stomach into upheaval, but not in the GLA. My gut is rarely wrong about such things. The motor on its rear axle makes 268 horsepower and 247 pound-feet of torque, and it offers a range of up to 408 miles on the European WLTP cycle, which should translate to the mid-300s when the EPA gets its hands on it. The GLA250 is an everything car, from parking easily in the city to doing long road trips in serious comfort and commuting on the freeways with that nice EV torque surge for handy merging.

That was not the case with the GLA350. Its pair of motors put out 349 hp and 380 lb-ft, enough to hit 60 mph from a standstill in 5.3 seconds (almost two seconds quicker than the GLA250), and the car just doesn't need the extra punch of power. What had been a relaxing drive up the stunning Spanish coast in the GLA250+ was punctuated by over-torqued jumps from dead stop. It just didn't make for a good driving experience. One motor and rear-wheel drive is really all you need. The range loss for the 4Matic model makes it extra not worth it, but the driving dynamics are enough to make me opt for the less powerful version.

The hybrid will come to our shores late next year after the EV, with a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine mated to a 48-volt lithium-ion battery and a small electric motor. When driving conditions require less than 30 hp, the electric motor takes over most of the momentum, adding its extra oomph to the gas engine at higher speeds.