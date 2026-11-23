2028 Mercedes-Benz GLA EV Is A Semi-Charmed Kind Of SUV
Driving a 2028 Mercedes-Benz GLA won't make your nostalgic radio station jam session sound sweeter, though the 16-speaker Burmester surround sound system is very good. Collective Soul, your friend of nearly 14 years and yourself won't harmonize any better. What the third-generation GLA will do, however, is provide a frictionless, airy and easy vessel for making memories in the sun. Turn up the volume using the haptic volume knob, turn on your fixed glass panoramic roof, and heaven, let your light shine down.
Mercedes had a few journalists out to Spain to drive the 2028 GLA250+ and GLA350 in their pure EV forms. Taking a ride up the Spanish coast in a car with a glass roof is a pretty fantastic way to spend a day. I only wished I was driving a convertible along the brilliant Spanish coast once (OK, maybe twice) during the whole drive thanks to a wide open airy cabin and whisper-quiet interior. This is a workhorse of an EV, not a pleasure cruiser, and when we got down to brass tacks it was clear there is still some work to be done.
Full disclosure: Mercedes-Benz paid for me to fly to Spain, set me loose on the Spanish countryside in two fully charged GLAs, kept me fed and put me up in a hotel for two nights.
The RWD one is a genuine hoot
This is Mercedes-Benz's subcompact SUV, though this third-gen GLA is anything but sub or compact, having grown in every direction and stretching what it means to be a part of this category. The outgoing GLA has been on the roster since 2019, and Mercedes is hoping to give the GLA a shot in the arm with this new, more sporty design. It can be had with either hybrid or fully electric powertrains, the latter coming in single-motor, rear-wheel-drive GLA250+ and dual-motor, all-wheel drive GLA350 forms, mirroring the CLA and GLB it shares its platform with. Both have an 85-kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt battery pack that can be DC fast-charged at up to 320 kW, taking it from 10% to 80% in just 22 minutes, and a DC converter means it can be charged at both 800-volt and 400-volt stations. Drivers can adjust the regenerative braking via paddles on the back of the steering wheel. The settings range from hardly any at all, to a gentle tug, to an abrupt, lurching bite at its highest setting that I would think would be impossible to live with unless you were a real weirdo about range-maxxing.
The GLA250+ was the first tester I took out along the Spanish coast, and it was a genuine hoot. The winding roads were sharp and unfamiliar, but the GLA was sure-footed, whipping into the curves easily and handily. Normally, an EV drive on curvy roads would send my sensitive stomach into upheaval, but not in the GLA. My gut is rarely wrong about such things. The motor on its rear axle makes 268 horsepower and 247 pound-feet of torque, and it offers a range of up to 408 miles on the European WLTP cycle, which should translate to the mid-300s when the EPA gets its hands on it. The GLA250 is an everything car, from parking easily in the city to doing long road trips in serious comfort and commuting on the freeways with that nice EV torque surge for handy merging.
That was not the case with the GLA350. Its pair of motors put out 349 hp and 380 lb-ft, enough to hit 60 mph from a standstill in 5.3 seconds (almost two seconds quicker than the GLA250), and the car just doesn't need the extra punch of power. What had been a relaxing drive up the stunning Spanish coast in the GLA250+ was punctuated by over-torqued jumps from dead stop. It just didn't make for a good driving experience. One motor and rear-wheel drive is really all you need. The range loss for the 4Matic model makes it extra not worth it, but the driving dynamics are enough to make me opt for the less powerful version.
The hybrid will come to our shores late next year after the EV, with a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine mated to a 48-volt lithium-ion battery and a small electric motor. When driving conditions require less than 30 hp, the electric motor takes over most of the momentum, adding its extra oomph to the gas engine at higher speeds.
Fun for the friends
One thing Mercedes-Benz made clear to us journalists is that the new GLA is big. Every one of the GLA's measurements has grown compared to the outgoing model, including the wheelbase that has been stretched by 2.4 inches to 109.8 inches. It's six inches longer overall, too. At this rate, the next generation of GLA will be merely a compact SUV.
The front seats are comfortable and cushy, but the heating and massage elements aren't much to write a blog about. I might be a bad judge here, though, because I need to cook like a two-day-old 7/11 taquito in my car seat. The massage with heat option felt less like relaxing and more like I accidentally sat on someone with a bad fever and they were weakly poking me to alert me of my mistake. Unsettled, I turned it off.
Rear passengers get a whole inch and a half of extra legroom, and max headroom for front seat passengers grew almost an inch. Do these measurements seem like things you normally worry about in a car? Maybe not, but the overall effect works. The space in the back made me think this SUV would be great for parents of older kids, or childless folks who want to bring friends on trips but don't want to make them suffer a stuffy back seat. The back didn't strike me as particularly car-seat ready, though, and while the new GLA does have a small frunk, the general storage situation would be tough with most younger kids. My prediction: the GLA won't baby all that well.
A bit blob-shaped
Is it a bit blob shaped? Yes. Is that the general shape of a lot of SUVs now for incredibly important, crash-worthy, life-saving reasons? Also yes. I'm down with the blob, just give us some cool colors. Sadly, Mercedes does not give us many cool colors. There's red, blue, five shades of gray, and a new greenish gray called Liquid Crystal Green.
Of course, it wouldn't be a new car without a blackout package, with Mercedes' Night package being offered alongside a matte black paint job. The GLA is also available with the AMG Line appearance package, which adds inches to your wheels and sporty elements to the interior, like stainless steel sport pedals and AMG sport seats. The AMG Line also comes with bright red seatbelts, which adds a much-needed pop of color to the interior, though sometimes it felt like a teacher trying to make safety fun for the class. 18-inch wheels are standard, but they can be bumped up to 19s or 20s.
Mercedes-Benz says it is aiming for a "welcome home" feel when folks enter their cars. There's a real lack of rescue pit bull nose prints on the glass for it to feel homey to me, but maybe for a classier breed of person who owns a classier breed of dog that rings true. The smoked-glass-effect Iconic grille on this beefy SUV does remind me of the nose of an exuberant puppy. Thanks to the additional height on the GLA, the new grille doesn't overwhelm the front fascia to the same degree as on the C-Class EV. The lights embedded inside the glass grille give it a more jeweled appearance during the day than the black empty space of the last ICE generation. At night, 608 backlit polycarbonate lights turn the grille into a stunning display. A bunch of little lights always recalls celebrations like Christmas or bonfire nights, so the "Welcome Home" effect Mercedes is looking for snagged me there.
New beefs with new technology
The MBUX AI Assistant still sucks. It's still a pain to turn off, it's still listening constantly, and it's still interrupting conversations unprompted or at the mere hint of its makers' name, something bandied about quite a lot by two journalists driving its car. When called upon to do the parlor trick of finding a specific alternative rock song or find a restaurant with dietary needs, it was often flumoxxed or demanded a log-in to some kind of account. Asking indirectly for information on a song, however, I got an interesting Pop-Up Videos–style spiel about the song and the car then asked "Would you like me to play it?" A radio station based on that song followed afterwards.
Last time I faced down the AI Assistant in the C-Class, it questioned my grip on my emotions because I was singing fairly tame Mountain Goats tunes (seriously, it wasn't even a tune about lunar cannibalism). At least on this drive it didn't try to direct me towards a domestic violence shelter for singing along to "Better Man" by Pearl Jam. Mercedes says its AI Assistant is an amalgamation of the best bits of ChatGPT, Google and Microsoft's large language models. If this is the peak, color me unimpressed. The average non-tech person either thinks LLMs are a neat trick, or they loathe it entirely. Mercedes would do well to make this feature a little easier to switch off.
Old beefs with old technology
Gang, I may be suffering from screen fatigue. Between phones, laptops for work and car interiors, it feels like I'm always numbly poking at an unfeeling pane of glass. There's a metaphor for life in there somewhere. The GLA comes with the dash and infotainment-swallowing giant screens surrounded by easily smudged piano black bezel, and this layout is feeling less luxurious by the day. Luxury should have more heft to it, more of a solid haptic feedback than crisp displays on top of crisp displays. Screens have gone from "this car is like a spaceship" to "this car is just like every other car on the road." That just ain't luxury, jack.
Case in point — I went to crank up the volume on the steering wheel to properly honor a Third Eye Blind song, and was thrilled to find the old roller volume knob right where I needed it on the steering wheel, but the control felt cheap and plasticky. Ditto on the weird whale tail–shaped window switches. Still, I'd take plastic bobbles for stuff like the HVAC and seat heating over navigating through touchscreen menu after touchscreen menu or turning to my long-time nemesis, the MBUX AI assistant. Turning off the AI, for instance, became a flurry of navigating touchscreens until my drive partner and I gave up after several attempts, and if there's one thing we journos know, it's how to mess with the settings. On either side of the screen are Mercedes' circular climate control air vents, which are also showing their age. Every time I see them I make the "Virtual Insanity" music video joke. Both the joke and design are well past their prime.
Hey Mercedes, get these damn kids off my lawn
Then, there's the much-lauded passenger screen. I realize I sound like a cranky old woman complaining about luxury automakers these days with their screens and AI Assistants and corny interior lighting accents (yeah, I dislike those too), and maybe there are some folks out there who like to just ride along up front with the driver in their own little worlds, but tuning out to the point you're watching a whole show on your own 14-inch infotainment screen? Feels a bit rude and isolating, like having a loud phone conversation while trapped in an elevator with someone. This isn't a car to be chauffeured in, it's for families and friends and people who supposedly like each other. If you're on a long trip and need to tune out for a bit, that's what we have phones for.
The entire effect is a solid car with a lot of nonsense that makes it seem like Mercedes might be chasing trends rather than leading by example in the luxury market. Those blank, black bezeled areas between screens are a bleak reminder of where the thoughtful luxury used to go. Maybe I'm being too critical, but as an entry-level vehicle you have to hope it will set up buyers for a lifetime of returning to Mercedes-Benz and I am not sure seizing on the latest technological fads moves that goal post any closer for the brand.