2028 Mercedes-Benz GLA Is A Particularly Big, Beefy Subcompact With EV Or Hybrid Power

Looking through my notes, the first impression I jotted down when I saw the redesigned 2028 Mercedes-Benz GLA in person was to write "that's one beefy boy!" And you know what? I'm sticking to that opinion. I call 'em like I see 'em. The GLA is supposed to be a subcompact, but the new fully electric and gas-hybrid models feel huge for the segment, and that's by design. As Mercedes puts it, the GLA has grown in almost all of its dimensions to gain a more "confident" stance.

If it seems like there's a lot of Mercedes news this year, you're right. Mercedes has been on a tear since 2025, kicking off a new model every few weeks since the third-generation CLA. The company has the goal to introduce dozens of new or redesigned models in the next few years — at least 40 by 2027. While in Finland for the first drive of the 2027 C-Class, the company gave us journalists a sneak peak at the third-gen 2028 GLA ahead of its debut in Poland on Wednesday, though sadly we did not get a chance to get behind the wheel.



Full disclosure: Mercedes flew me to Finland, fed me and put me up in a hotel so I could see drive the new C-Class and see the new GLA.